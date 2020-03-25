Closings
‘Coronavirus party’ in Kentucky results in one person testing positive

In this March 13, 2020 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear discusses developments in Kentucky regarding the new coronavirus in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear ordered bars and restaurant dine-in services to close in another aggressive step to contain the new coronavirus as the state reported its first death linked to the illness.(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A young adult who attended a “coronavirus party” in Kentucky has tested positive for COVID-19, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday.

According to Beshear, the party of people in their 20s “thinking they were invincible” got together to mock social guidelines.

“This is one that makes me mad, and it should make you mad,” Beshear said.

“Anyone who goes to something like this may think they’re indestructible, but it’s someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt,” he said at a news conference in the capital, Frankfort.

Beshear also announced 39 new COVID-19 cases across the state of Kentucky. The state currently has over 160 confirmed cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 20% of people hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States are between the ages of 20 and 44. In New York state, over half of the cases have impacted people under the age of 50.

