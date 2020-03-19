Coronavirus: Pigeon Forge distillery offering housemade hand sanitizer with purchases amid pandemic

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A distillery is brewing up their own hand sanitizer to include with all purchases amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Junction 35 Spirits is making hand sanitizer from the company’s vodka to include free with all purchases at the distillery or restaurant.

Sales of hand sanitizers in the United States were up 73% in the four weeks prior to Feb. 22 compared to the same period a year ago, according to market research firm Nielsen.

Distilleries across the country have begun modifying their means of production to help meet the demand for hand sanitizer.

While demand remains high, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say soap and water is still the most effective way to clean your hands. The agency recommends washing your hands with warm or cold water and lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing.

