Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing
Closings
There are currently 56 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus: Pigeon Forge distillery offering housemade hand sanitizer with purchases amid pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A distillery is brewing up their own hand sanitizer to include with all purchases amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Junction 35 Spirits is making hand sanitizer from the company’s vodka to include free with all purchases at the distillery or restaurant.

PREVIOUS: Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck finding it

Sales of hand sanitizers in the United States were up 73% in the four weeks prior to Feb. 22 compared to the same period a year ago, according to market research firm Nielsen.

Distilleries across the country have begun modifying their means of production to help meet the demand for hand sanitizer.

RELATED: Tennessee Hills Distillery makes hand sanitizer, donating profits to local organizations

While demand remains high, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say soap and water is still the most effective way to clean your hands. The agency recommends washing your hands with warm or cold water and lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday"

U.S. Census Bureau suspends field operations for 2 weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Census Bureau suspends field operations for 2 weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus"

Closures, cancellations due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Closures, cancellations due to coronavirus"

Tennessee reporting 98 cases of novel coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee reporting 98 cases of novel coronavirus"

PRESS CONFERENCE: White House officials speak on novel coronavirus response 18 March 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "PRESS CONFERENCE: White House officials speak on novel coronavirus response 18 March 2020"

Virus outbreak delays Census counting off-campus students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virus outbreak delays Census counting off-campus students"

ABC News to air daily coronavirus update show

Thumbnail for the video titled "ABC News to air daily coronavirus update show"

Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences"

Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion"

Knoxville Police taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Police taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure"

Knox County Schools answer parent questions about COVID-19 closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Schools answer parent questions about COVID-19 closure"

Food City changes hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food City changes hours"

Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund"

KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state"

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response"

United Way launching COVID-19 response fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way launching COVID-19 response fund"

KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible"

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus"

President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter