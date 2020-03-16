1  of  2
Breaking News
Knox County Schools will close through April 3 Gov. Lee urges all TN schools to close as soon as possible
Closings
There are currently 33 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus quarantine: Things to do at home with your kids while schools are closed

News

by: Sarafina Brooks

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- The coronavirus pandemic has caused schools to close all across the country, forcing millions of students to stay at home and parents asking the question: What should I do with my kids all day?  

There are several solutions to keeping your children occupied, whether your looking to keep their minds sharp with various online learning tools or you’re looking to keep their spirits high with a family activity.  

Free online education resources:  

The public educational company Scholastic has launched a “Learn at Home” website with ‘day-by-day projects to keep kids reading, thinking, and growing.’

The online courses have been designed for students from pre-kindergarten to grades six and higher. 

Other websites like Khan AcademyNational Geographic Kids, ST Math and Duolingo, also offer free online courses. 

Education.com is offering free worksheets for preschool through 5th grade students and if you are looking for material about the coronavirus, BrainPop offers free access to their COVID-19/coronavirus online learning courses. 

Skype a Scientist is another interactive approach to learning. The service matches families to a scientist for a live video Q&A session.

Virtual field trips: 

Explore the world without leaving your home with the help of virtual field trips: 

Guggenheim Museum 

Van Gogh Museum 

The Louvre 

Houston Zoo live animal cameras

The Great Wall of China 

Boston Children’s Museum 

Family Activities: 

Having a designated time to play is also important during your time at home with your children. A puzzle or craft project could be a fun activity for all but staying physically active is also crucial.  

Cosmic Kids Yoga is a YouTube channel that will encourage your little one get up and get moving while teaching them mindfulness and relaxation.

Or what about a virtual dance party to shake those coronavirus blues?

Lady Gaga’s former backup dancer, Mark Kanemura, is hosting virtual dance sessions on his Instagram page.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS:

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

    President Trump's comments during Sunday coronavirus task force update

    Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump's comments during Sunday coronavirus task force update"

    Zoo Knoxville open, taking COVID-19 precautions

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo Knoxville open, taking COVID-19 precautions"

    President Trump, Vice President Pence, administration offiicals give update on coronavirus efforts

    Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump, Vice President Pence, administration offiicals give update on coronavirus efforts"

    Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's statement on COVID-19 coronavirus

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon's statement on COVID-19 coronavirus"

    Trump: 'Most likely' to be tested 'fairly soon'

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: 'Most likely' to be tested 'fairly soon'"

    Bijou and Tennessee Theatre close due to coronavirus virus

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Bijou and Tennessee Theatre close due to coronavirus virus"

    Campbell County Schools change schedule due to coronavirus

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Campbell County Schools change schedule due to coronavirus"

    Coronavirus in Tennessee: Friday, March 13 update 11 p.m.

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tennessee: Friday, March 13 update 11 p.m."

    CMS to issue guidance restricting nursing home visitors due to coronavirus concerns

    Thumbnail for the video titled "CMS to issue guidance restricting nursing home visitors due to coronavirus concerns"

    Mayor: Coronavirus case confirmed in Campbell County

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor: Coronavirus case confirmed in Campbell County"

    SEC suspends spring sports, Orange and White game postponed

    Thumbnail for the video titled "SEC suspends spring sports, Orange and White game postponed"

    Easing anxiety over coronavirus

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Easing anxiety over coronavirus"

    Family shares reason to take closures, cancellations seriously

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Family shares reason to take closures, cancellations seriously"

    Ice Bears navigate suspended play

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Bears navigate suspended play"

    Blount County business leaders discuss coronavirus issues

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Blount County business leaders discuss coronavirus issues"

    State lawmakers speeding up budget talks due to coronavirus

    Thumbnail for the video titled "State lawmakers speeding up budget talks due to coronavirus"

    Schools, universities taking steps to clean classrooms

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Schools, universities taking steps to clean classrooms"

    First responders taking precautions to limit possible exposure to coronavirus

    Thumbnail for the video titled "First responders taking precautions to limit possible exposure to coronavirus"

    How to talk to your children about the coronavirus

    Thumbnail for the video titled "How to talk to your children about the coronavirus"

    Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency

    Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency"

    Trending Stories

    WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter