Coronavirus: Rascal Flatts cancels farewell tour

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Longtime popular country music group, Rascal Flatts, has announced they will cancel their upcoming farewell tour.

Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour” was set to kick off June 11 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The band would have closed out the tour in Nashville on Oct. 30.

Rascal Flatts have been playing together for more than 20 years. The band has had more than a dozen number 1 country hits, including crossover successes with songs like ‘Bless the Broken Road’, ‘Life is a Highway’ and ‘What Hurts the Most’.

“We have decided that in the interest of the safety of everyone involved we will not be moving forward with our farewell tour,” the band said in their announcement on Facebook.

 

