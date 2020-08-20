Coronavirus: Regal Cinemas reopening Turkey Creek location with additional safety measures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Regal Pinnacle is reopening its doors in Turkey Creek on Friday, Aug. 21.

Movie-goers will notice several additional safety measures in place amid the ongoing pandemic.

You’ll find hand sanitizers near the entrances and social distancing markers on the floor.

There are changes to how you purchase tickets, as well. The Turkey Creek location no longer has a box office. You can buy tickets at kiosks in the lobby, or contact-less on the Regal app. Concessions can also be purchased on the app.

“All guests must wear masks. The only time you can take your mask off is obviously to eat your popcorn and drinks, and we ask you put your mask back on when you’re not eating in the auditorium,” said COO Matt Eyre.

Inside the auditorium, the two seats next to your group will remain off limits for social distancing.

