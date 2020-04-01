Closings
Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 testing.

The Sevier County website says people who have concerns that they could have symptoms can call the county health department at 865-453-1032.

If you are experiencing symptoms like fever and cough, shortness of breath or breathing problems, officials say to either call your health care provider or the health department first so they can make arrangements for testing with minimal risk of exposing others.

The East Regional Health Office has an information line for local residents and healthcare providers to call with questions or concerns related to COVID-19 at 865-549-5343. Residents with medical questions will be referred to their health care provider or a public health nurse. The information line is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

 

