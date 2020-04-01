SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Health Department is now offering COVID-19 testing.
The Sevier County website says people who have concerns that they could have symptoms can call the county health department at 865-453-1032.
If you are experiencing symptoms like fever and cough, shortness of breath or breathing problems, officials say to either call your health care provider or the health department first so they can make arrangements for testing with minimal risk of exposing others.
The East Regional Health Office has an information line for local residents and healthcare providers to call with questions or concerns related to COVID-19 at 865-549-5343. Residents with medical questions will be referred to their health care provider or a public health nurse. The information line is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: March 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,537 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in state, Department of Health reports
- US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads
- Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing
- Coronavirus: New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County
- Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths
- Tracking Coronavirus: Masks — who needs them, who doesn’t
- Knox County Health Department issues new guidelines for food trucks
- TN National Guard nurses step in amid COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- Coronavirus: Knoxville driver takes safety precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Should you wear mask in public if not sick with coronavirus?
- Holyoke community left with more questions than answers in death of 13 veterans at Soldiers’ Home
- VIDEO: Husband sings through Bay Minette nursing home window to his 83-year-old wife