Coronavirus: Sevierville parks to close, golf club closing Tuesday

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevierville city officials announced several public closures on Monday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Sevierville city parks will close on Monday while the Sevierville Golf Club will close on Tuesday. These facilities will be closed indefinitely.

City of Sevierville greenways will remain open.

Mulligan’s Restaurant at the Sevierville Golf Club will continue to serve take-out menu items from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Please see the To-Go options at www.seviervillegolfclub.com and call 865-868-1579 to place an order.

For important up to date City information on the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit www.seviervilletn.org/covid-19.