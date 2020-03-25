Coronavirus: Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival canceled amid pandemic

The Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games has been canceled.
The annual festival was originally set to happen in May at Maryville College.
Organizers say they’re confident the event will be back for 2021. The festival celebrated its 38th edition last year and offers a weekend of authentic Scottish Highland festivities.
