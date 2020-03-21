Coronavirus Stats: Worldwide cases, deaths and how many have recovered

A South Korean soldier wearing protective gears cleans his goggles to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus on a street in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 6, 2020. South Korea’s premier has criticized Japan’s 14-day quarantine on all visitors from South Korea due to its viral outbreak, demanding that Tokyo immediately withdraw the “excessive and irrational measures.” (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

(WATE) – Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center is maintaining a map of coronavirus cases in “near real-time.”

The is updated manually and through automated data feeds and has become the “go to” resource for global COVID-19 cases and deaths due to the virus.

Professor Lauren Gardner and graduate student Ensheng Dong created the dashboard and shared it publicly for the first time Jan. 22.

It uses data from the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, and reports from the media, healthcare facilities and medical professionals, according to the Johns Hopkins.

(These charts and maps may take a few moments to load. Be patient.)

A map of coronavirus cases worldwide. Zoom the map out to see additional continents.

Confirmed cases in Tennessee based on Tennessee Department of Health data.

Tennessee case counts by day.