Coronavirus stimulus bill signed by Pres. Trump includes help for small businesses

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – For small businesses across the country struggling due to the coronavirus crisis, Congress says help is on the way.
“Entrepreneurs, small business owners are pretty feisty people, right? They’re fighters and they just need a little hope. And I think this bill gives them the hope they need,” Rep. Ross Spano (R-FL-15) said Friday.
The former small business owner and Republican Florida Congressman voted yes on the $2 trillion stimulus package.
Inside the package is more than $350 billion to support small businesses.
Spano was one of several lawmakers to make the trip back to Washington amid the coronavirus outbreak. He said a vote like this is worth it.
“The ability to provide immediate and direct relief is a pretty big deal for a lot of folks around the country,” Spano said.
With many small businesses closed up during the coronavirus outbreak, Spano said this relief package will help owners continue to pay their workers and keep up with everyday expenses.
“If you work with SBA, you’ll get your money. If you work with your local community bank, you’ll get your money,” Tom Sullivan with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said.
He said this aid package supercharges support to small businesses.
“We want small businesses to know step by step, how do you get a loan.”
Democratic North Carolina Congressman G.K. Butterfield (D-NC-1) said this assistance will keep small businesses in his state afloat.
“I want to assure our small businesses that help is on the way,” he said.
Lawmakers expect this relief to arrive in weeks, not months.
On the U.S. Chamber website, you’ll find a state-by-state guide to how much aid is available under the Small Business Paycheck Protection Program that’s included in the congressional package.
