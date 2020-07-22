Coronavirus Tennessee: 84,417 cases, up 3% from Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is 84,417 with 2,473 new cases reported on Wednesday — an increase of 3%, the Tennessee Department of Health said.
Deaths rose by 17 to 888, an increase of 2% from Tuesday
There are currently 3,907 reported hospitalizations and 49,748 recoveries. There have been 1,262,993 total tests.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
