Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 case count reaches 10,735 with 199 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The spread of the coronavirus has reached 10,735 cases in Tennessee — a 3.6% one-day increase with 369 new cases. There have been 199 deaths, up four.
There have been 1,045 people hospitalized and 5,338 have recovered. The number of people tested for COVID-19 in the state is 177,626, a number Gov. Bill Lee touted in a White House briefing.
Lee and state Department of Health Commissioner will participate in a statewide televised Town Hall Meeting this evening at 7:30 p.m. The Town Hall will be on WATE-TV and WATE.com.
Lee is also attending a briefing for governors in Washington with President Donald Trump on seniors and coronavirus.
The governor announced Wednesday nursing homes and long-term care facilities will have to test residents and workers. A major outbreak at a nursing home in McMinn County has resulted in two deaths and an earlier outbreak in Sumner County has at least 19 deaths.
In a major development. the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said it will start a phased reopening on May 9.
The University of Tennessee said it follow a data-driven, three-phase plan to gradually return to work on campus beginning in May and released a three-part plan.
The City of Knoxville said the popular Festival on the 4th at World’s Fair Park is canceled due to the pandemic.
Many small retailers closed for weeks are embracing the opportunity to reopen with restrictions.
