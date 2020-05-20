Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases rise to 18,532 with 309 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday in Tennessee is 18,532, the Tennessee Department of Health said. Some 309 people have died.
Cases rose by just 154 — or 0.8%. The number of deaths from the coronavirus was up by four from Tuesday — or 1.3%, according to the Department of Health.
There have been 1,515people hospitalized and 11,783 have recovered. The number of people tested is 354,013.
On Tuesday, Hancock County became the last of Tennessee’s 95 counties to report a confirmed case of coronavirus.
Knox County’s top health official said Wednesday Knox County and Knoxville move to its Phase 2 reopening on Tuesday, three days ahead of schedule. Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said the decision was based on data and not urgings from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Knoxville Republican lawmakers. She said the deparmtent has received a lot of input from businesses and individuals, pointing to survey responses from over 500 businesses and over 5,000 individuals.
The University of Tennessee released on Wednesday comprehensive plans for bringing students back this fall.
(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)
