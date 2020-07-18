Coronavirus Tennessee: ‘Red Zone’ state reports another 2,517 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee has had 76,336 coronavirus cases with 2,517 new cases reported on Saturday, the Tennessee Department of Health said.

The case count is an increase of 3.4% from Friday. Deaths rose by another 23 to 838, an increase of 2.8%.

There are currently 3,649 reported hospitalizations and 43,706 recoveries. There have been 1,172,913 total tests.

Things have not been going well in the state’s battle to contain the virus.

Hamblen County made it to a list of areas in Tennessee considered in the “red zone,” reported in a White House document regarding COVID-19 cases. Less surprisingly, so did heavily visited Sevier County.

Tennessee is one of 17 states that the White House Task Force said was in the “red zone” for cases recommended rollback reopening, according to the leaked document. “Red Zone” means they had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week. The report reveals Tennessee had 155 new cases per 100,000 population in the past week, compared to the national average of 119 per 100,000.

Another event not happening due to coronavirus: The 7th Knox Asian Festival has been canceled due to organizers wanting to, “… protect people’s lives from COVID-19.” It was to have been in August.

By Friday many national and regional retailers had announced masks will be required by the beginning of next week. Grocer Food City made its mask announcement Friday morning. Aldi has also joined the masks-required list.

Lowe’s and Home Depot also have announced mask policies. Target stores and CVS pharmacies made mask announcements on Thursday. There’s a growing list, including Kroger, Walmart, and Publix.

Despite the recommendations from health experts, there are numerous reports of unhappy customers popping around the country, including this incident in a Colorado liquor store and this tantrum at a pizza restaurant in Michigan.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

(MOBILE USERS: See day-by-day chart for Tennessee COVID-19 cases.)

MOBILE USERS: See animated bar chart of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee.

