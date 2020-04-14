Breaking News
Coronavirus Stats: Tennessee has 124 deaths, 5,823 cases
Coronavirus: Tennessee state parks extend closure for all 56 locations

by: WKRN Web Staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee State Parks are extending the closure of all 56 state parks as officials at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation continue to monitor health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19.

The announcement extends Tennessee State Parks’ current closure beyond the previously announced April 14. Officials are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will notify the public when parks reopen.

“We are grateful for the cooperation and understanding of Tennesseans during this difficult period,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “We are extending closure of the parks in the interest of safety for everyone.” 

