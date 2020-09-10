Coronavirus Tennessee: University of Tennessee identifies COVID-19 cluster in dorm hall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee-Knoxville has identified another COVID-19 cluster, according to the latest data released by the school.
According to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville COVID-19 dashboard, there are 662 active cases at the university as of Wednesday. Of the 662 cases, 653 are students. The university reported 40 new active cases since Tuesday, a 6.4% rise in total active cases.
School officials have identified a COVID-19 cluster in the West Wing second floor of White Hall. The cluster occurred on Friday, Sept. 4.
The university defines a cluster as at least five positive cases or at least 20 close contacts as a result of one event or in one concentrated location.
Self-isolations grew from 2,014 to 2,023. There are 1,030 nonresidential students and 923 residential students currently in isolation. There are 70 university employees in isolation.
Residents at Massey Hall were informed on Tuesday they would have to move out to create more self-isolation space for COVID-19 positive or close contact students living on campus.
Last week, school officials identified several clusters linked to sororities.
Chancellor Donde Plowman on Tuesday also expressed displeasure with the “reckless” and “disturbing” actions of fraternities on campus.
Plowman said she is doubling the university’s contact tracing staff and adding staff to the Student Health Center and Dean of Students office.
