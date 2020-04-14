Coronavirus: UT looking to help students with CARES Act funding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Officials with the University of Tennessee said Tuesday plans were in the works for utilizing the federal government’s emergency funding from the recently passed CARES Act in order to help students.
UT campuses have been closed for in-person classes since mid-March. The CARES Act was passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in late March.
Funding from the CARES Act is slated toward provided financial aid to Americans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as job loss and a portion was specified for educational institutions.
UT officials said they were developing plans for students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as offering financial aid to defray arising costs; however, the funds cannot be used to help the university system back-fill the refunds that had already been issued.
According to Department of Education documents related to the CARES Act, recipients of the emergency funding are required to use no less than 50% of the funds received to provide emergency financial aid grants to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the coronavirus.
