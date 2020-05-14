Coronavirus: UT Medical Center participating in plasma treatment trial

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee Medical Center will take part in a Mayo Clinic trial to treat COVID-19 patients with plasma from individuals who have been infected and recovered from the virus.

As part of the Expanded Access to Convalescent Plasma for the Treatment of Patients with COVID-19 trial led and coordinated by the Mayo Clinic, A UT Medical Center clinical team recently treated the center’s first patient with plasma donated from individuals who have been infected with and recovered from COVID-19. It was the first such infusion in the Knoxville region.

The intention of the study is to see if the donated plasma can be given to people with severe cases of COVID-19 to help them in their fight against the disease.

People who have recovered from the disease have antibodies to the disease in their blood called covalescent plasma. UT Medical Center joins more than 2,000 sites and 5,000 physicians participating in this trial.

“We are excited to be a part of this protocol that enables us to provide potentially lifesaving therapy to patients suffering from an infection with limited treatment options,” said Dr. Mark Rasnake, hospital epidemiologist and an infectious disease physician at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. “We are grateful for the generosity of those who have donated plasma after recovering from COVID-19, as their gift allows us to help our patients with the most critical illness.”

Rasnake said he hopes that as more people in our community recover from the disease, they will consider becoming plasma donors through local blood centers.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has a process in place to accept donations of COVID Convalescent Plasma from those with a confirmed COVID-19 lab test. More information about that process can be found on MEDIC’s web page created specifically for convalescent plasma donations.

More information about the convalescent plasma trial, including how to donate plasma, can be found on the Mayo Clinic website.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "In rural Georgia, death upon death during outbreak"

Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Without mask, Trump tours Arizona face mask plant"

New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "New resources available as businesses reopen in Tennessee"

Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials increasing access to Big South Fork recreation area"

What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "What reopening businesses means for local rideshare drivers"

Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Close contact businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow"

Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gatlinburg cancels 4th of July Parade"

Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept. encourages mask usage"

Nashville doctor: This is the new normal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nashville doctor: This is the new normal"

Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scammer takes advantage of financial fears during pandemic"

Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cinco de Mayo celebrations change amid pandemic"

Protective barriers placed in CAC buses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protective barriers placed in CAC buses"

State to distribute 5 million cloth masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "State to distribute 5 million cloth masks"

COVID-19's toll on mental health

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19's toll on mental health"

Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trousdale County inmate dies after testing postive for COVID-19"

Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Bill Lee gives an update on the coronavirus situation in the state"

Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Answers to questions about when Zoo Knoxville will reopen"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives an update on coronavirus in Knoxville"

Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state"

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter