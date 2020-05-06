Coronavirus: What reopening businesses means for East TN rideshare drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Communities across Tennessee are slowly starting to reopen their economies over the last few days.

This past weekend was the first weekend for restaurants and retailers in Knoxville and Knox County to open back up, under some new limitations.

“It was just a different crowd; it was just different passengers,” said Uber driver Billy Hill.

Hill said he saw more people taking advantage of the restaurants and businesses reopen, instead of the month’s usual trips to workplaces or convenience and grocery stores.

“I did a few Friday night and then all of Saturday afternoon and into the night,” he said.

Another local driver hasn’t seen many ride requests coming in recently, even as economies reopen. But David Harrison said demand in one aspect of the job is still high.

“DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub. All of that has spiked since this has really taken place,” Harrison said.

Both drivers are taking steps to keep themselves safe and healthy.

“I have a mask someone has made for me. It’s just wearing the mask, wearing the gloves, keeping hand sanitizer available,” Harrison said.

“I’m cleaning the interior and outside every day before I start, and I’m wearing a mask as well,” said Hill.

Hill also encouraged others to prioritize being cautious, too.

“I understand people want to get out, trust me I do too, but they need to be safe as well. We’re here to transport them no matter what, but they’ve got to remember their safety is not the only issue here, it’s other people’s safety as well,” Hill said.