Coronavirus: Working from home jobs changing what home buyers look for

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit six months ago, lots of people started working from home; leading some beginning to feel the strain of cramped spaces, so they started looking for a new place to live.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare spoke with a work-at-home dad who recently moved to Tennessee from out of state.

Not many people can work in their shorts and socks but Kevin Barcszak can without anyone complaining. The father of three young children is a logistic specialist.

When the pandemic hit in mid-March, Kevin and his family lived in Michigan. Soon, he was working from home. With that arrangement, his mother, dad and brother in East Tennessee urged him to move here. With a family of his own, Kevin wanted a yard for them and a quiet office space inside the home for him.

“I had to have a home office. So, we had to have a space within the house, off the beaten path, where I’m not bothered. I’m basically working harder … when I’m at home,” Kevin Barczak said. “You want to prove to them you can do this remote, so you don’t have to go into the office.”

Moving from Michigan, the Barczaks needed a big house and found a five-bedroom home converting the formal living room into an office.

“It was super tough in our certain price range. We told our realtor that we wanted a certain price range. We ended up spending more than that because we just had to,” Barczak said.

“People are still moving for the job. Sometimes they’re moving now for new reasons. They found they need a different type of house,” Claudia Stallings, vice president of Coldwell Banker Wallace, said.

Stallings says a growing number of people like Kevin who started working remotely once the pandemic began soon found themselves cramped for space.

“We are finding that a lot of people are looking for home offices. In fact, a lot of bonus rooms are being converted into home offices. A lot of basements are having home offices included,” Stallings said.

Kevin says converting the living room into office space worked out perfectly.

“It’s feeling a lot more like home now that we have our house renovated. The kids are going back to school,” Barczak said. “It’s been good, things are good our kids are happy.”

Finding a private space to set up an office for working from home can be a challenge. Kevin said the home office space he had at his home in Michigan was tiny, so he is pleased with the larger space available in his new home.

