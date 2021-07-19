Corpse Flower ‘Rotty Top’ in bloom at University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the largest flowers in the world has begun to bloom in Knoxville and if you check it out, you may want to bring a pair of nose plugs.

There’s a corpse flower at the University of Tennessee and it’s been dubbed, “Rotty Top”. Normally, a flower blooming isn’t a big deal, but the stinky corpse flower is unusual for more than just its smell.

Greenhouse manager Jeff Martin says, “So, what is unique about this one is it’s over 20-years-old and this is the first bloom. The blooms last 24-36 hours and it opens at night, so, we may be here camped out so we can properly document everything.”

Officials at UT say the flower could bloom late this week or early next week. Rotty Top has been moved to Hesler Biology Building, room 402, for easy viewing. You can visit between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.