Cosby High School holds socially distant graduation

COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) — Cocke County administrators came together to put on a safe and socially distant graduation ceremony for Cosby High School seniors.

To maintain social distancing guidelines, the 75 graduates were divided in to three groups. Each group had their own 30-minute ceremony, with staff disinfecting surfaces in between. Each graduate was allowed four guests, and each guest was required to wear a mask. Guests and graduates were also required to sit at least six feet apart.

“It’s a lot different than I expected, I didn’t expect this to happen,” said Cosby High graduate Eduardo Gonzalez.

The students say even though it wasn’t what they expected, they were just happy to have an in-person ceremony.

“It means a lot. I’ve seen a lot of people have to do the virtual ceremonies and everything and to see our community get together and make this happen for us, it means a lot,” Cosby High graduate Kylie Hall said.

Parents were also grateful for the opportunity to see their kids get their diplomas. For Cosby High football coach, Kevin Hall, it was a doubly special occasion. His daughter was also a part of this years graduating class.

“I was gonna be really upset if I didn’t get to see her graduate. She’s one of the top graduates graduating with honors and she’s getting to speak tonight and everything that I was afraid I was going to miss but fortunately it’s going to happen,” Hall said.

There were 77 graduates total. Two chose not to walk.

LATEST STORIES