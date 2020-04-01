Costco, Home Depot now limiting number of customers permitted in stores

(WJW) – Starting Friday, Costco will allow no more than two people to enter any of its warehouses with each membership card.
“This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts,” the company’s website states.
Other measures include new weekday 6:30 p.m. closing hours for many locations. Warehouses also will open from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays for members ages 60 and older and those with physical impairments.
It’s recommended that customers check their specific location for hours and guidelines ahead of time.
For more on the Costco changes and for locations, click here.
In the meantime, Home Depot has also issued some new shopping guidelines.
Stores will limit the number of customers inside at any given time. The stores will also eliminate major spring promotions to avoid high levels of traffic.
Social distancing markers have been placed at counters along with signage throughout the stores.
Store hours have been adjusted to close daily at 6 p.m. to give staff more time to perform cleaning and restock shelves. Opening hours will not change.
In addition, thermometers will be distributed to associates in stores and distribution centers, and employees will be asked to perform health checks before reporting to work.
For more on the Home Depot guidelines and for locations, click here.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: March 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,537 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in state, Department of Health reports
- US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads
- Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing
- Coronavirus: New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County
- Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths
- Tracking Coronavirus: Masks — who needs them, who doesn’t
- Knox County Health Department issues new guidelines for food trucks
- TN National Guard nurses step in amid COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- Coronavirus: Knoxville driver takes safety precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Should you wear mask in public if not sick with coronavirus?
- Holyoke community left with more questions than answers in death of 13 veterans at Soldiers’ Home
- VIDEO: Husband sings through Bay Minette nursing home window to his 83-year-old wife