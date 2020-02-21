1  of  2
Breaking News
Driver in Sevierville hit and run incident that hospitalized two boys held by ICE Sullivan County Sheriff offers $1,000 reward for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Costco to begin enforcing members-only ban at its food courts

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – If you frequent the Costco food court for cheap hot dogs and pizza, but you are not a member, you aren’t going to be able to do that for much longer.

Costco says buying items from the food court has always required a membership.

They just haven’t enforced it…. until now.

According to a Costco spokesperson, starting in March, the warehouse chain will require you to have an active membership to visit the food court.

It costs about $60 a year for basic membership.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter