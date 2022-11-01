KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the early hours of Sunday, November 6, the clocks will fall back once more, but what happened to the bill to keep daylight saving time?

The Sunshine Protection Act was introduced in March 2021, and it would make daylight saving time permanent, effective on November 5, 2023, according to Congress’ website.

This spring, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the bill, just 2 days after daylight saving time started. Since the bill passed on March 15, there have only been two updates added. On March 16, the bill was delivered to the House of Representatives at 10:01 a.m., and at 10:03 a.m., the bill was held at the desk.

According to the Washington College of Law, if the bill is not voted on in a two-year Congress, it dies when Congress adjourns. According to the Congress website, this will happen on January 3, 2023.

This might not necessarily be the end of the bill, however. The next Congress would be able to reintroduce the bill with a new bill number, the Washington College of Law says.

This is not the first time a bill of this sort has been considered by Congress. NPR shares that Congress passed a bill that made daylight saving time permanent year-round for just two years, and since 2017, 19 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions to keep daylight saving time year-round, but the federal law must change in order for this to happen. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Tennessee is one of those states.

If Congress were to pass the legislation, some benefits that people might expect to experience previously reported by WATE’s sister station, WFFF, include a better supported circadian rhythm and more daylight hours to enjoy.

For those who wish to share their opinion about this bill, one of the best ways is to call your representative’s office. To find your representative, click here. Tennessee has nine representatives, Diana Harshbarger, Tim Burchett, Chuck Fleischmann, Scott DesJarlais, Jim Cooper, John W. Rose, Mark Green, David Kustoff and Steve Cohen.