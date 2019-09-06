Could the Loch Ness ‘monster’ be a giant eel?

LOCH NESS, Scotland – A scientist who collected DNA from Scotland’s Loch Ness suggests the lake’s fabled monster might be a giant eel.

Geneticist, Professor Neil Gemmell, from the University of Otago in New Zealand says the project found a surprisingly high amount of eel DNA in the water.

He cautioned that it’s not clear whether that indicates a gigantic eel or just a lot of little ones present in the British Isles’ largest and second deepest body of freshwater.

“Is there a plesiosaur in Loch Ness? No. There is absolutely no evidence of any reptilian (DNA) sequences in our samples,” he said.

But he said at a news conference in Scotland on Thursday that the idea of a giant eel is at least plausible.

“Every single sample and site that we went to had eels and the sheer volume of it was a bit of a surprise. Now is it possible that what people are seeing is a giant eel? Well, maybe,” he said.

“We don’t know if the eel DNA that we are detecting is gigantic, from a gigantic eel, or just many small eels.”

Gemmell didn’t quash all hope for Loch Ness monster hunters though saying that although they found no evidence of a large, scaly, reptilian monster, “a lack of evidence is not necessarily evidence of absence.”