Could this new design change the airplane middle seat people hate?

A proposal to change how airplane seats are designed could make the worst seat on the plane a lot more comfortable.

This is the design the Colorado-based startup Molon Labe Seating – is pitching for seats on a flight.

Instead of being side-by-side, the three economy seats are staggered.

That would put the middle seat slightly behind the aisle and window seats, and make them slightly lower.

The company says moving the middle seat back allows for more space for everyone in the row.

The plan could stop fights over elbow space since the armrests are at different heights.

That would supposedly allow the aisle and window passengers to use the back of the armrest while leaving space in the front for the middle passenger.