MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Even without her there, Molly Rader’s community has been rallying behind her.

Molly Rader is an 11-year-old girl who has been battling a rare immune disease called Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). Recently, her condition prompted her family to take her to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. In the meantime, her teachers at Coulter Grove Intermediate School have created multiple events to help support her family in her ongoing battle with HLH.

“It has really just exploded, and we are so, so excited to have this community just come together and love this family so very much,” said Molly’s special education teacher, Julie Vananda.

The event was called “Molly’sMILE,” and it aimed to raise money to donate to her family to help with medical expenses.

T-shirt sales and donations were made to directly support her cause, and her teachers were pleasantly overwhelmed by the number of people who came out to support – even with the dreary weather that day.

“On a bad day like this – it was sleeting earlier, raining now, so we appreciate everyone who came out to support Molly, we love Molly, we love all of our kids,” said Molly’s TA Larry Beeler, who is known to be one of her favorites.

People of all ages sported their favorite princess attire to honor her love for them on their mile run.

“Molly is in her homeroom,” said Deborah Haven, motioning to her granddaughter, “and they’re good friends and my daughter is her mother and told me about all this, so we figured we’d pitch in an help out.”

“Being able to come out and support her and her family and just help raise money for them I’m so excited about,” said Molly’s 4th grade teacher, April Knuckles.

With her siblings there as well, Molly got to feel the love from her community miles away from them.

“It was fun getting to take her around on Facetime to meet all the different princesses which were really her friends dressed up, so she loved it, she absolutely loved it,” said Molly’s brother Jackson Rader.

“We were just so thrilled, mom and dad and Molly are in Cincinnati and for us to be so far away from them it was so nice to see the support from the community and from her school, we hope to get her back here so soon and it made us feel just so blessed and we’re so thankful,” said Molly’s sister Hannah Rader.

To donate to her cause, you can visit this GoFundMe page.