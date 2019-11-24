Countdown to Thanksgiving: Dessert Recipes from the GMT Weekend team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)-After the turkey and fixings, the heartiest Thanksgiving meals aren’t complete until the final piece of the menu hits the table: dessert.

While there might be debate about the main Thanksgiving meal like stuffing versus dressing; cranberry sauce as a side; or even, whether or not to serve salad, there’s fewer questions about dessert.

The Good Morning Tennessee Weekend team has their own traditions for the holidays, including family recipes that are must-haves on the table.

Blake Stevens’ Sugar-Free Cheesecake Recipe

The sugar-free strawberry cheesecake is a healthier alternative for those looking to indulge during the holidays, without the guilt of a regular cheesecake.

“If you have any diabetics in your family, which I do, it’s good for them,” said Stevens.

Victoria Cavaliere’s Cranberry-Pear Pie Recipe

Pie is a staple at a Cavaliere Thanksgiving, this cranberry-pear pie is a new favorite. The crust, can be homemade, is as easy as buying store-bought and is ready in an hour.

“If you like something that’s a little less on the sweet end, this is pear and cranberry… full of fruit, and easy to make,” said Cavaliere.

Madisen Keavy’s Berry Cobbler Recipe

This berry cobbler recipe can be made using any fruit, fresh or frozen. It’s a one-pan dessert and bakes in the same dish as it is prepared.

“My family is in the produce industry, so we’ve used this base recipe for most fruits like pluots, peaches, nectarines. This is blackberry, frozen, so it’s easy even when things aren’t in season,” said Keavy.

