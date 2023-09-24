When Purdue Pharma first began sales of OxyContin in the late 1990s, it was advertised as relief for cancer patients and people with chronic pain. Aggressive marketing fueled the drug’s popularity, along with that of other opioid pain management drugs on the market. But as the company touted OxyContin to physicians, it downplayed the drug’s addictiveness, according to confidential Justice Department reports obtained by news organizations, leading to widespread use that has fueled an opioid epidemic across the U.S.
More than 645,000 people have died from opioid-related overdoses between 1999 and 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Provisional data shows just under 80,000 people died in 2022 alone.
Opioid prescriptions have decreased dramatically over the past decade as physicians and public health officials learned about the dangers of OxyContin and other opioids prescribed for pain management. In 2020, the most recent year with data available, the national opioid dispense rate reached 43.3 per 100 people, the lowest rate ever recorded.
A 2022 study funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse found that counties with higher dispensing rates had more cases of opioid misuse and dependence. The study suggested that reducing prescriptions at the local level can lower a community’s rate of opioid abuse or misuse.
Other studies, however, have suggested that decreasing prescriptions may have fueled a new phase of the opioid epidemic: the rise of synthetics like fentanyl. In 2020, synthetics accounted for 82% of all opioid deaths.
It’s also important to note that, as awareness has grown about the dangers of dispensing opioid prescription painkillers, more health care professionals are also prescribing medications like Suboxone–which contains buprenorphine and naloxone—for the treatment of addiction and opioid use disorders. While Suboxone is also an opioid medication, it works differently than typical opioid painkillers, blocking the effects of more powerful and addictive opioids to deter intentional misuse.
Using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ophelia broke down counties in every state with the highest opioid dispense rates. In the case of a tie, the county with the higher population and higher raw number is ranked higher. Data was available for 98% of counties in the United States. Overall in Tennessee, the opioid dispensing rate was 68.5 per 100 people, compared to 43.3 nationally.
Read the national story for additional historical context and see where other counties outside of Tennessee stand.
JNix // Shutterstock
#50. Giles County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 43.7 per 100 people
— 36.2% lower than state average
— 0.9% higher than national average
Canva
#49. Robertson County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 44.5 per 100 people
— 35.0% lower than state average
— 2.8% higher than national average
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock
#48. Wilson County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 45.0 per 100 people
— 34.3% lower than state average
— 3.9% higher than national average
Canva
#47. Warren County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 46.2 per 100 people
— 32.6% lower than state average
— 6.7% higher than national average
Canva
#46. Dekalb County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 47.4 per 100 people
— 30.8% lower than state average
— 9.5% higher than national average
Canva
#45. Rutherford County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 50.8 per 100 people
— 25.8% lower than state average
— 17.3% higher than national average
Canva
#44. Smith County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 51.7 per 100 people
— 24.5% lower than state average
— 19.4% higher than national average
Canva
#43. Anderson County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 51.9 per 100 people
— 24.2% lower than state average
— 19.9% higher than national average
Canva
#42. Franklin County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 52.0 per 100 people
— 24.1% lower than state average
— 20.1% higher than national average
Canva
#41. Williamson County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 52.4 per 100 people
— 23.5% lower than state average
— 21.0% higher than national average
Canva
#40. Marshall County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 54.3 per 100 people
— 20.7% lower than state average
— 25.4% higher than national average
Canva
#39. Monroe County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 54.9 per 100 people
— 19.9% lower than state average
— 26.8% higher than national average
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock
#38. Sumner County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 55.0 per 100 people
— 19.7% lower than state average
— 27.0% higher than national average
Canva
#37. Roane County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 56.1 per 100 people
— 18.1% lower than state average
— 29.6% higher than national average
Maxine Livingston // Shutterstock
#36. Bledsoe County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 57.5 per 100 people
— 16.1% lower than state average
— 32.8% higher than national average
Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock
#35. Houston County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 57.8 per 100 people
— 15.6% lower than state average
— 33.5% higher than national average
Canva
#34. Mcminn County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 58.0 per 100 people
— 15.3% lower than state average
— 33.9% higher than national average
Canva
#33. Jefferson County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 59.9 per 100 people
— 12.6% lower than state average
— 38.3% higher than national average
Canva
#32. Greene County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 60.2 per 100 people
— 12.1% lower than state average
— 39.0% higher than national average
Canva
#31. Shelby County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 60.2 per 100 people
— 12.1% lower than state average
— 39.0% higher than national average
ultramansk // Shutterstock
#30. Gibson County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 60.3 per 100 people
— 12.0% lower than state average
— 39.3% higher than national average
Canva
#29. Dickson County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 61.4 per 100 people
— 10.4% lower than state average
— 41.8% higher than national average
Canva
#28. Wayne County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 62.0 per 100 people
— 9.5% lower than state average
— 43.2% higher than national average
Canva
#27. Unicoi County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 62.0 per 100 people
— 9.5% lower than state average
— 43.2% higher than national average
Canva
#26. Lauderdale County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 62.8 per 100 people
— 8.3% lower than state average
— 45.0% higher than national average
Canva
#25. Overton County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 67.8 per 100 people
— 1.0% lower than state average
— 56.6% higher than national average
Canva
#24. Mcnairy County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 67.8 per 100 people
— 1.0% lower than state average
— 56.6% higher than national average
Canva
#23. Cocke County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 68.4 per 100 people
— 0.1% lower than state average
— 58.0% higher than national average
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#22. Decatur County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 68.8 per 100 people
— 0.4% higher than state average
— 58.9% higher than national average
Canva
#21. Henry County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 70.5 per 100 people
— 2.9% higher than state average
— 62.8% higher than national average
Dee Browning // Shutterstock
#20. Hancock County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 74.9 per 100 people
— 9.3% higher than state average
— 73.0% higher than national average
Canva
#19. Scott County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 77.4 per 100 people
— 13.0% higher than state average
— 78.8% higher than national average
Canva
#18. Dyer County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 80.2 per 100 people
— 17.1% higher than state average
— 85.2% higher than national average
Canva
#17. Davidson County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 84.8 per 100 people
— 23.8% higher than state average
— 95.8% higher than national average
Canva
#16. Weakley County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 85.9 per 100 people
— 25.4% higher than state average
— 98.4% higher than national average
Canva
#15. Obion County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 91.0 per 100 people
— 32.8% higher than state average
— 110.2% higher than national average
Canva
#14. Maury County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 91.4 per 100 people
— 33.4% higher than state average
— 111.1% higher than national average
Canva
#13. Putnam County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 93.0 per 100 people
— 35.8% higher than state average
— 114.8% higher than national average
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock
#12. Bradley County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 93.9 per 100 people
— 37.1% higher than state average
— 116.9% higher than national average
Canva
#11. Perry County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 99.6 per 100 people
— 45.4% higher than state average
— 130.0% higher than national average
Canva
#10. Hamilton County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 101.1 per 100 people
— 47.6% higher than state average
— 133.5% higher than national average
Canva
#9. Claiborne County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 101.9 per 100 people
— 48.8% higher than state average
— 135.3% higher than national average
Canva
#8. Knox County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 105.8 per 100 people
— 54.5% higher than state average
— 144.3% higher than national average
Canva
#7. Carroll County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 113.2 per 100 people
— 65.3% higher than state average
— 161.4% higher than national average
Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock
#6. Hardin County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 123.0 per 100 people
— 79.6% higher than state average
— 184.1% higher than national average
Canva
#5. Hamblen County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 124.7 per 100 people
— 82.0% higher than state average
— 188.0% higher than national average
Canva
#4. Sullivan County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 126.4 per 100 people
— 84.5% higher than state average
— 191.9% higher than national average
Canva
#3. Coffee County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 138.1 per 100 people
— 101.6% higher than state average
— 218.9% higher than national average
Canva
#2. Washington County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 140.1 per 100 people
— 104.5% higher than state average
— 223.6% higher than national average
Canva
#1. Madison County
– Opioid dispensing rate: 145.1 per 100 people
— 111.8% higher than state average
— 235.1% higher than national average
This story originally appeared on Ophelia and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.