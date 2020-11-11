Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Dean Dillon is ‘an East Tennessee boy’ at heart

As Nashville held the Country Music Awards Wednesday night, East Tennessee held tight to a local legend.

He’s the man behind the music. You know his songs like Tennessee Whiskey, Easy Come Easy Go, and Marina Del Rey. Over his 50 year career he has written dozens of popular songs and is considered an icon in the music industry.

Dean Dillon is the songwriter who created some of country music’s greatest hits. His songs have been recorded by Georget Strait, Kenny Chesney, and Toby Keith, just to name a few.

He’s a local guy originally from Lake City.

“My East TN roots run deep. A lot of people think I’m from Texas and I correct them real quick, no I’m an East TN boy,” Dillon proudly proclaimed.

If you knew him as a high school kid around here, you may remember him as Dean Rutherford. His East Tennessee roots grew into an iconic career.

“When I got out of high school I hitchhiked. I walked up the entrance ramp at Oak Ridge and Ghallaher View on I-40 and stuck out my thumb and got a ride with a hippee in an old 66 Chevy station wagon full of marijuana,” Dillon recalled. “I’ll never forget it and he said, ‘do you smoke pot?’ And I was like duh.”

He also fondly remembered his humble beginning on Jim Clayton’s Star Time show that aired on WATE. Dillon was in high school when he entered a talent contest at the local fair.

“It came down to me and a flaming baton twirler, this is no lie, and she threw her baton up in the air and dropped her baton and I won. Oddly enough the judge in that was an artist named Wild Bill Emerson and, like I said, I won the talent show and first prize was a special appearance on Jim Clayton’s Star Time,” Dillon laughed.

From his start on Star Time in the 70’s to becoming a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee in 2020, Dillon said he’s still grateful for that expereince.

“I did that for a couple years in high school. It was honestly one of the greatest things that could ever happen to anybody as far as I was concerned because, you know, it exposed me to a stage with a band and it was just a wonderful, wonderful jumpstart to my career,” he explained.

He received his first guitar at the age of seven. Though he did have record deals with Capitol and Atlantic, he eventually honed in on songwriting.

“I don’t know if people understand what it takes to get there. It’s not easy. By no means. There’s a lot of blood, sweat, and tears for the people that adorn those walls to country music hall of fame. I struggle still with do I belong there? Then I look back at my life and like I said before, it’s all I’ve ever known,” he said.

Dillon’s life and career were highlighted in a 2017 documentary titled, “Tennessee Whiskey.” In that documentary, Kenny Chesney said, “Dean Dillon will make you relive all the bad stuff inyour life and all the good stuff in life.”

“My upbringing wasn’t horrible, by any means, but it wasn’t an easy path. My grandparents raised me until I was five. My mother had gone north to work and, so she could send money back home, you know, so we’d have food on the table. My grandfather shot my dad two weeks after I was born and he never came back,” Dillon said. “That upbringing, man did it ever get me in touch with me. You know, and I used that heartache and that hardship to write some of the best songs I’ve ever written in my life.”

That’s what he urges up and coming songwriters to do when writing. He said he is often asked what he thinks of the future of country music. He hoped more young writers would find older mentors.

“I realized that the only real way you’re going to know about this stuff is if you live it. Now, that’s a blessing and a curse for sure. I hung out in bars. I got my heart broke a hundred times. All of the above so to speak, but a lot of that was self inflicted just to get the knowledge out of it, you know, to what it felt like,” Dillon explained.

He’s now passing along what he has learned to his own kids. His daughter, Jessie Jo Dillon, is cranking out hits, too. With so many people hoping to make it in Nashville, how did Dean Dillon go from playing songs on WATE in the 70s to the country music hall of fame?

“It takes tenacity. Never quitting. You know, and I think that’s where a lot of them they just give up. They’re told no so many times that they believe it. And then, you know, honestly, some of them aren’t good enough,” he admitted. “There’s 120, maybe 120 songwriters in all genres of music making a living at this. In all genres. It’s tough. You’ve got to get the breaks, you know, obviously my break was meeting George Strait.”

His relationships with George Strait and Kenny Chesney have been called “brotherhoods.” Neither artist was well know at the time each met Dillon. He talked about the first time he met Chesney.

“The day we did get together he came in my office and he was bouncing off the walls. He was so excited. You know, and I was standing by a window smoking a cigarette and I yawned real big and stretched my arms out and with my back to him I said, ‘just hold on a minute, Kenny, let me get on to your level’ and he just, his jaw dropped and I turned around and busted out laughing and we became friends,” he said smiling.

When asked who he would be if he was not Dean Dillon the songwriter, he said though it’s a tough question, he’d be Dean Dillon the dad.

“I wrote a song called it goes home about a road that goes home. It was, I made this drive at least a thousand times back and forth sine 1969 and that road was I-40. That took me from Rocky Top to Nashville and from Nashville to Rocky Top,” he recalled. “It’s always good to go home. I never get tired of that feeling I get when I cross that mountain in Crossville down into Harriman, you know, I know I’m almost home.”

Though he lives in Colorado these days, Dillon said he comes home about four times a year. You’ll likely find him fishing at Norris Lake.