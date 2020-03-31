Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County cases up to 63
Closings
There are currently 41 active closings. Click for more details.

Country music icon Ray Benson says he’s been diagnosed with coronavirus

News

by: Andrew Schnitker

Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, TX – JUNE 07: Musician Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel performs onstage at George Strait’s ‘The Cowboy Rides Away Tour’ final stop at AT&T Stadium at AT&T Stadium on June 7, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for George Strait)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ray Benson, the country music icon known from the band Asleep at the Wheel, says he tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post.

Benson, 69, said in the post that he started feeling “tired” around 10 days ago, but wasn’t able to get tested at the time. He says he went back Monday with the same feelings and was able to get tested for the virus.

The Austin-based musician says he’s not experiencing the normal symptoms connected to COVID-19 like a fever or cough, but has a headache.

Benson and Asleep at the Wheel are staples in the Austin and country music scene. Benson moved the band to Central Texas in the 70s and, for the most part, has remained in the area. Benson has a longtime friendship and connection with Willie Nelson.

This weekend, country singer Joe Diffie, 61, died from complications of coronavirus.

Folk and country musician John Prine was diagnosed with COVD-19 last week and is currently hospitalized in stable condition for the illness, according to a social media post from his family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Krispy Kreme to offer free donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Krispy Kreme to offer free donuts to healthcare workers on Mondays"

Hundreds congregate for Sunday service in Louisiana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds congregate for Sunday service in Louisiana"

Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump adds 30 days to virus distancing guidelines"

Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four dead on Florida-bound Holland America cruise ship"

Relief package billions can't buy hospitals out of shortages

Thumbnail for the video titled "Relief package billions can't buy hospitals out of shortages"

World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Health Organization encourages playing video games amid coronavirus pandemic"

Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border

Thumbnail for the video titled "Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border"

Ijams Nature Center closes facilities, trails remain open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ijams Nature Center closes facilities, trails remain open"

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department reports 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department reports 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19"

Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications"

59 additional residents, 33 staff members at Gallatin nursing home test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 additional residents, 33 staff members at Gallatin nursing home test positive for COVID-19"

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asks residents to limit travel to Tennessee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asks residents to limit travel to Tennessee"

What the virus relief package will mean for you

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the virus relief package will mean for you"

The QuaranTeam has a lock-in at water treatment facility during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "The QuaranTeam has a lock-in at water treatment facility during COVID-19 pandemic"

Coronavirus: Sevier Co. mayors ask for visitors to stay home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Sevier Co. mayors ask for visitors to stay home"

Cherohala Skyway closed at state line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cherohala Skyway closed at state line"

President Trump signs coronavirus relief package: What it means for you

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump signs coronavirus relief package: What it means for you"

Powell Animal Hospital goes 'curbside' during COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Powell Animal Hospital goes 'curbside' during COVID-19 pandemic"

COVID-19 Medicare questions answered

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Medicare questions answered"

Is it COVID-19 or allergies?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is it COVID-19 or allergies?"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories