1  of  2
Breaking News
Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,537 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in state, Department of Health reports
Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

Country music legend Joe Diffie dies from COVID-19 complications

News

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Joe Diffie (Courtesy: Crystal K. Martel)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – GRAMMY®-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19). His family respects their privacy at this time.

On Friday, Diffie revealed he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

RELATED: 1,537 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in Tennessee, Department of Health reports

Diffie, a Tulsa native, had more than 20 Top 10 hits to his name and released 13 albums. He also wrote songs for Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty, and Jo Dee Messina. Diffie was 61 years old.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter