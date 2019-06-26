Country music singer donates $10K for housing

Chris Stapleton accepts the best country solo performance award for “Either Way” at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Country music singer Chris Stapleton and his wife have donated $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity in Lexington.

WKYT-TV cites a statement from the agency in reporting that Stapleton made the donation through his charitable fund, Outlaw State of Kind. Stapleton is a native of Paintsville in eastern Kentucky.

Lexington Habitat CEO Rachel Childress says the check was “completely unexpected” and would go to help build safe, affordable housing in the city. She says every dollar helps and the organization is “so grateful.”

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee administers Stapleton’s charitable fund, which supports a variety of causes that are important to the singer.