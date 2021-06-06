Country star Carrie Underwood surprises fans, fitness instructors at new Dick’s House of Sport in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music superstar and fitness brand founder Carrie Underwood surprised a group of fans and fitness instructors at the newly-opened Dick’s House of Sport at West Town Mall this weekend.

Underwood, who is a top-selling country music singer, songwriter, author, record producer and American Idol winner, is also the founder and lead designer of CALIA (pronounced Cuh-Lee-Ah), her fitness clothing and workout gear brand sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

She and her personal trainer, Eve Overland, surprised the fans and instructors at a private workout at the Knoxville location of Dick’s House of Sports; guiding them through a workout inspired by Underwood’s fitness app, fit52; plus attendees were given an immersive CALIA shopping experience at the new concept store.

Underwood isn’t the only star to give fans a memorable experience at the new concept store. VFL and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs also came into town to give young athletes a chance to shop at the store ahead of his youth football camp last week.

The second-ever Dick’s House of Sport store had its grand opening on Friday at West Town Mall, boasting not only retail items, but also a 24,000-square-feet turf field, rock climbing wall and batting cages. The store will focus largely on community initiatives, welcoming activities such as field days, sports practices, yoga classes, camps, clinics, rock climbing and birthday parties.