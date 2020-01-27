Country star Josh Turner holding benefit concert in Knoxville on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Multi-platinum recording artist Josh Turner is coming to Knoxville this Friday for a charitable event.

A concert benefiting HonorAir Knoxville will feature country music artist Josh Turner will be held Friday at the Knoxville Auditorium.

HonorAir Knoxville is an organization that flies war veterans at no charge to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials built in their honor for their service.

The show is set to start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $32.

Turner is a MCA Nashville recording artists with hits that include “Hometown Girl,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Your Man,” “Time Is Love,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance” and “Long Black Train.” He has also earned multiple GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM Awards nominations and received six Inspirational Country Music Awards. He is also one of the youngest members inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

To learn more and to purchase tickets when they become available, click here.