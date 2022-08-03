KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rodney Atkins is coming to Knoxville in August after his June concert was postponed due to weather.

Atkins is touring the nation as a part of the “Summer of Lowe” concert series presented by Lowe Boats. Each concert is performed on the water with Atkins onboard an all-new Lowe SS pontoon. The series began earlier in the summer and was scheduled to be in Knoxville on June 8, however heavy rain caused the performance to be postponed. Atkins will now perform on August 14 in Lenoir City Park.

“We’re more excited than ever to kick off our Summer of Lowe with Rodney Atkins,” said BreAnna Ahrenholz, Senior Brand Manager, Lowe Boats. “We look forward to hosting everyone with a passion for boating and great music on the water this summer as we make our way across the country.”

Concert attendees are encouraged to join Atkins on the water in their own boats. For those unable to attend the live show, Lowe is hosting two watch parties on live Facebook. These lives will also include a look behind the scenes of the concert. Updates on the Summer of Lowe concert series and watch parties can be found at https://bit.ly/3M9S8rv.