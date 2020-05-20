Country stars coming together for ‘Feed the Front Line Live’ benefit concert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kenny Chesney and dozens of artists are playing CMT’s ‘Feed the Front Line Live’ benefit concert on Wednesday.



The all-day streaming concert which provides free food to front line workers and supports local restaurants will be air on CMT Facebook and Youtube pages starting at 10 a.m.

Brad Paisley is also on the bill for the fundraiser. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are taking part as well. Their daughter, Maggie, is vice president of Nashville’s “Feed the Front Line” chapter.

The fundraiser has set a goal of 10,000 donations of at least one meal ($12) to Feed the Front Line.