County mayors ask public to support Little Ponderosa Zoo struggling amid virus outbreak

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank visited the Little Ponderosa Zoo Tuesday to ask locals to support the non-profit during uncertain financial times.

The Little Ponderosa Zoo has lost most of its spring revenue stream and is continuing to ask for donations to stay afloat.

“This was going to be the year that we were going to pull out and get back to how we used to be. We thought this will be the year we’ll get our bank accounts where we need to be. We’ll get back, and then this hit. It’s been devastating to us,” Little Ponderosa Zoo Founder and Director James Cox said, “We’ve survived because of people like these have supported us. Counties like Anderson and Knox County have supported us and we’ve been able to stay here and plan on staying here. We’re not going anywhere.”

The Little Ponderosa Zoo reopened in October 2018 after a fire destroyed a large portion of the zoo ten months earlier.

They are asking for help on behalf of the non-profit rescue, whose future is uncertain.

“We are here today to just help remind people that there are animals too that are also being impacted they still have to eat they still have to get medical care. And when we are no longer able to have visitors and school children come to the zoo there is a big gap there,” Mayor Frank said, “So it is important that we reach out to the community and we say, ‘hey we know you’ve been giving and we appreciate all that you’ve done but if you can help Little Ponderosa as well’ because they are in desperate need right now.”

One of the best ways for people to help is to donate online. If you would like to donate to Little Ponderosa, click here.