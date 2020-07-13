County-wide mask mandate starts July 14 in Washington County, Tenn.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Washington County, Tennessee officials announced a county-wide mask mandate on Monday.
That mandate will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 14 and will last until August 3.
According to this mandate:
- A face covering over the nose and mouth shall be worn by employees and visitors inside businesses, organizations or venues in use by members of the public.
- Children age 12 and under are not required to wear a face covering.
The release said in part, “In a message to area mayors, Ballad Health stated that between July 6 and today the number of COVID-19 patents admitted to its hospitals has grown from 17 to 45 – nearly doubling each week.”
You can watch the entire news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.