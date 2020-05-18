Couple critically injured in random machete attack at Nashville storage facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The homeless man accused of randomly attacking a couple with a machete inside of a Nashville storage facility Sunday afternoon told detectives he was angry over the COVID-19 shutdowns and his inability to get into the Rescue Mission, according to a police report.

Metro police said Kelvin Edwards, 35, was charged with two counts of attempted murder for the “callous, unprovoked and random” attack on a husband and wife, as the couple waited inside the office of Public Storage at 800 Fifth Avenue South.

Officers explained Edwards walked into the office and, without warning, repeatedly struck the victims with his machete, even after they were badly bleeding on the floor. The couple, ages 50 and 55, were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition.

According to investigators, Edwards, who is homeless, had a bin at Public Storage, which contained the machete. Police said he retrieved the machete and explained that he decided to demonstrate his anger regarding the COVID-19 shutdowns and his inability to get into the Rescue Mission by committing the violent attack on the couple, who he did not know.

After the attack, officers said Edwards walked out of the storage facility, threw the machete down and stood in the street raising his hands. The 911 call regarding the attack came into the Emergency Communications Center at 2:47 p.m. and Edwards was in custody three minutes later.

Edwards, who had an Arkansas driver license with a Little Rock address, had been in Nashville since at least 2016, the year of his first arrest in Tennessee, police explained. He was convicted of felony vandalism in 2017 and, while in jail, was charged with deliberately spitting on two Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies. He was convicted on charges of assault for that incident.