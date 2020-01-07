Couple gets hitched at Bass Pro Shops in Kodak

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – A couple recently tied the knot at the Bass Pro Shops in Kodak.

The store shared these pictures on Facebook of Pam and Lonnie Harris’s wedding on Friday.

We’re told the couple met each other 37 years ago at their high school in Florida and rekindled their relationship four years ago on Facebook.

The Facebook post from Bass Pro Shops in Kodak said, “Here at Bass Pro we will sell you a boat, a gun, even some clothes… Shoot you might as well even get married here!!”

Congratulations Pam and Lonnie!