Court docs: Greene County man indicted on child murder charges in February 2020 case

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greene County grand jury has indicted a man on two first-degree murder charges in the death investigation of a child.

According to court documents, Michael Christopher Grinstead was charged with killing 20-month-old Xavier Jeremiah Ramsey on February 1 in Greene County.

He now faces charges of first degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

The TBI reported that Xavier’s death happened on Culbertson Road in Greeneville.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, they discovered Ramsey after receiving a report about a death Feb. 1.

GCSO says the child had been left in the care of Grinstead while the foster parents were at the hospital with another child.

When the parents arrived at the home, they found Grinstead gone and the child dead.

A post from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department says that Grinstead turned himself in to authorities on May 11.

He is currently being held on a $750,000.