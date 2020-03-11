Court documents detail how Knoxville police apprehended bank robber

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A federal court document is shedding light on how investigators tracked down an East Tennessee bank robbery suspect.

Robert Whipple was arrested in connection to a string of robberies last week. Prior to his arrest, surveillance footage showed a man wearing a red rain poncho and tan pants during one of the three hold-ups in west Knoxville.

According to a court document, investigators were able to track purchases of red rain ponchos and tan pants made at a nearby Walmart and then to Whipple via Walmart’s smartphone payment app.

Whipple waived his right to a detention hearing in a court on Monday. The court also appointed a public defender.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.