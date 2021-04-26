Court documents: Hawkins Co. man charged with felony murder, child neglect after December 2020 infant death

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man has been charged with the murder and neglect of an infant less than a year old.

According to court documents, Dominic Michael Antonio Liberto, 24, of Mount Carmel, is charged with two counts of first-degree felony murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

A presentment filed in Hawkins County Criminal Court alleges that on or around December 6, 2020, Liberto knowingly neglected and killed a child born in July 2020. The alleged neglect negatively affected the child’s health and resulted in “serious bodily injury.”

The presentment listed two Hawkins County deputies, an EMS representative, a Department of Child Services representative, nine Ballad Health doctors and a medical examiner as witnesses.

A Hawkins County Grand Jury returned the indictment against Liberto on Monday, April 19.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office reports he was arrested and booked into the Hawkins County Jail on Friday, April 23. He has a documented release time of 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.