Court documents: Man arrested after ex-girlfriend finds cat in trash bag with throat cut

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested in Carter County after he allegedly slit the throat of his ex-girlfriend’s cat.

According to a report from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Jesse Neas, of Chuckey, was arrested at an address on Elizabethton Highway on an outstanding warrant for cruelty to animals on Thursday.

Court documents reveal that Neas had texted his ex-girlfriend on October 4 with a message that read “Better hug that cat tight cause after this weekend it won’t have a head.”

Another message on the same day read, “You could have at least called me and dumped me like an adult. Its ok you broke my heart I am slitting your cats throat bye.”

Court documents say on Tuesday, Neas’s ex-girlfriend was at work and had been arguing with Neas over several days. Neas was at her home while she was at work.

She reportedly told him over text that she wanted to separate and he needed to leave her house and the house key around 3:40 p.m.

Seven minutes later, Neas replied to the message saying he found the cat dead on the side of South Roan Street.

Neas allegedly continued to text her saying, “It wasn’t me as much as I would have liked it to be.”

Neas’s ex-girlfriend arrived shortly after and found Nease still at the home, who told her the cat was on the back porch.

The woman found the cat in a trash bag with its throat cut. The bag was the same as the ones that she had in her home.

An argument broke out and Neas reportedly put the cat in his truck and began to leave, but they continued to argue. Neas allegedly tried to slam the dead animal onto the ground, but the woman was able to grab the bag and retrieve the cat.

Neas left after this occurred. The woman told authorities that a similar incident had occurred in another county when a different woman had broken up with Neas and he cut another animal’s throat.

Deputies noticed the cut on the cat’s throat was very rugged and appeared to be don with a serrated knife, which the woman said Neas carries on him.

Neas bonded out of jail and is due in court on December 9.