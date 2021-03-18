Court documents: Rogersville man charged after intentionally shooting, killing dog

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Rogersville man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he intentionally shot and killed a neighbor’s dog.

According to an affidavit filed in Hawkins County General Sessions Court, deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Pressman Home Road in Rogersville on the morning of March 5.

Callers had told dispatchers that a dog had been shot in the area, according to the affidavit.

Deputies reportedly spoke with a neighbor, who said she heard a gunshot from the home of Dewayne Helton, 64.

The neighbor told deputies Helton said “he would kill any dog that came around his property,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit states the neighbor heard the dog whining from the ditch in front of Helton’s home.

Deputies report finding the dog already deceased.

Helton had already left his home before deputies arrived, so they were unable to speak with him on March 5.

Investigators spoke with Helton’s wife and son, who both reportedly said he had “shot the dog for coming up to their residence bothering their dogs.”

The affidavit states Helton’s wife said he had tried to scare the deceased dog away, but it went to the road. She said the dog was on the road when Helton shot it.

Helton’s son told investigators that his dog had been shot about a year ago by the owners of the dog killed on March 5, according to the affidavit. The son told authorities that Helton had not shot the dog out of retaliation for that alleged offense.

Court documents state that investigators attempted to get in touch with the owners of the shot dog on March 5 but were unsuccessful.

Helton was arrested on Tuesday, March 16 and charged with intentional killing of animals.