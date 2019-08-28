Court Records: Tennessee Vol Bryce Thompson has history of abusive behavior

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee defensive back – at the center of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge – has a history of abusive behavior, according to South Carolina court records

Bryce Thompson has been suspended by football coach Jeremy Pruitt following a domestic assault charge over the weekend.

Court records from Richland County, South Carolina, show a restraining order was issued after a former girlfriend said Thompson and girlfriends acting on his behalf had threatened her.

“I received a text message from him stating that if I found another guy he would kill both me and that other guy,” the woman said in a court filing obtained by WATE 6 on Your Side.

“He has physically slapped me, choked me and thrown me around,” the woman said in the document filed in January 2018. “I fear for my safety, and am constantly looking over my shoulder.”

The sophomore cornerback arrest this weekend happened after a reported altercation around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Thompson is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 3 for the misdemeanor assault domestic charge.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Thompson and a woman were arguing at the Stokely Hall Dorms on the University of Tennessee campus.

A witness calling 911 saying she heard Thompson say, “I’m going to slap the (expletive) out of you.”

Officers separated Thompson and the female involved. An officer described Thompson as extremely upset and agitated in a stairwell of Stokely Hall.