Court Video: Northampton father convicted of trying to kill daughter sentenced

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Northampton father found guilty of trying to poison his daughter with drain cleaner has been sentenced Monday morning in Hampshire Superior Court.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News 37-year-old Christopher Conley of Northampton was sentenced to 16 to 18 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Linda Pisano, the lead prosecutor on the case, recommended to Judge Richard Carey that that Conley be sentenced to 18-20 years on the attempted murder conviction, followed by consecutive sentences of 8-10 years on the remaining two convictions. Pisano called Conley’s actions toward his own daughter “barbaric” and described the many lifelong health consequences his daughter must endure as the result of the defendant’s attempts to kill her. The defense asked that Conley be sentenced to 7 and a half years in the House of Corrections. Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey

Due to Conley’s lack of prior criminal record, Judge Carey issued a non-binding recommendation to the Department of Corrections that Conley be allowed to serve the sentence at the Hampshire County Jail and House of corrections Carey said. Conley will be given 891 days served.

The overall trial lasted 11 days and the jury deliberated a little over a day.

On Friday, February 21, Conley was found guilty on three charges including attempted murder, assault and battery on a child by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a causing substantial bodily injury.

Back in April 2015, Conley’s 7-year-old daughter underwent a seven-hour surgery to remove over six feet of her intestines and subsequent surgery to remove one-third of her bladder. Conley is accused of injecting Liquid- Plumr into her cecostomy tube then overdosing her on pain medication.

