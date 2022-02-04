LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a longtime deputy killed on Interstate 75 Thursday who was also a cousin of another fallen deputy killed in the line of duty in March 2004.

Deputy Sgt. Chris Jenkins, who died Thursday morning after responding to a report of a ladder on I-75N, was not the only member of his family to serve in the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. His late cousin, Deputy Jason Scott, was shot and killed in March 2004 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Scott was shot four times while he got out of his patrol car. A 16-year-old suspect had been beating his mother with a post before shooting Scott. Deputies had called for assistance and the teenager barricaded himself, armed with numerous rifles. Three other officers were injured when they were being shot at by the teenager. Scott was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. The 16-year-old suspect was found dead after the 30-hour standoff, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Scott had been with LCSO for three years. LCSO has shared that Deputy Scott’s story is still told to young officers to remind them and the community what kind of blessing it was to have a man like Scott in their lives and a part of the Loudon County law enforcement family.

Family in law enforcement resonates deeply at LCSO concerning the two cousins, now both fallen while serving in the line of duty.

Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider, who is set to finish his current term as sheriff in May, was initially unable to speak to the loss of Jenkins during a press conference Thursday led by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP is continuing its investigation into the incident leading to Jenkins’ death.

A multiagency escort of Jenkins’ body from the Knox County Regional Forensic Center to the Loudon Funeral Home is expected Friday afternoon.